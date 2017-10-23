Game One Of World Series At Dodger Stadium Could Be Hottest Ever

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The first World Series at Dodger Stadium in 29 years, set to start Tuesday, may break a record for the hottest World Series game ever.
When the first pitch is thrown at 5:09 p.m., the temperature is forecast to be 95 degrees, even hotter than the previously hottest World Series game in Phoenix.
That was on Oct. 27, 2001, when the Arizona Diamondbacks hosted the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 2001 World Series. The first-pitch temperature then was 94 degrees, and Major League Baseball ordered the roof at then-Bank One Ballpark to be opened, according to the Weather Channel and National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration meteorologist Alex Lamers.
In addition to the heat, the dreaded Santa Ana winds that wreak so much havoc in Southern California’s mountains and foothill areas are also expected to blow at about 25 mph from right field and right at home plate.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says he doesn’t expect the heat and wind to have an effect on Tuesday’s game.
“In Los Angeles I think that our estimation of hot is still relative to being in Southern California by the coast,” Roberts said. “The guy taking the baseball for us, I don’t think that he’s concerned about a little spike in heat, so we feel good,” Roberts said, referring to Clayton Kershaw, who was raised in the Dallas area.
