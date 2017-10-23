Cars May Be Towed In Increased Red-Flag Restrictions

Filed Under: red-flag parking

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For the first time in three years, red-flag parking restrictions that could force cars to be towed will be in effect Tuesday in Los Angeles, authorities said.

The restrictions will take effect at 8 a.m. and remain in force for at least 24 hours,the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

It’s the first time the LAFD has imposed the restrictions since May 2014.

The restrictions, enacted only during times of high fire danger, are aimed at ensuring emergency vehicles are able to navigate sometimes-narrow streets to respond to fires, and to ensure residents are able to safely evacuate neighborhoods.

Vehicles parked illegally in posted locations in “very high fire hazard severity zones” will be subject to towing, the Fire Department said.

Much of Southern California will be under a red flag warning of elevated wildfire conditions until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch