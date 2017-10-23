Cars May Be Towed In Increased Red-Flag Restrictions

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For the first time in three years, red-flag parking restrictions that could force cars to be towed will be in effect Tuesday in Los Angeles, authorities said.
The restrictions will take effect at 8 a.m. and remain in force for at least 24 hours,the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
It’s the first time the LAFD has imposed the restrictions since May 2014.
The restrictions, enacted only during times of high fire danger, are aimed at ensuring emergency vehicles are able to navigate sometimes-narrow streets to respond to fires, and to ensure residents are able to safely evacuate neighborhoods.
Vehicles parked illegally in posted locations in “very high fire hazard severity zones” will be subject to towing, the Fire Department said.
Much of Southern California will be under a red flag warning of elevated wildfire conditions until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)