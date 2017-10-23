Amazon, Walmart Testing In-Home Delivery Of Packages, Groceries

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Package thefts are a major problem, but is it enough to make consumers allow delivery people access into their homes?
Both Amazon and Walmart have announced recent efforts to allow its drivers inside homes to secure deliveries.
Amazon is reportedly working on a smart doorbell that would let drivers input a one-time code in order to get inside, and leave a package.
Walmart not only wants access to homes, but to customer’s refrigerators. The retail giant said recently it was testing new delivery ideas with companies like August Home to deliver packages inside customers’ homes and putting groceries away in their refrigerators.
Walmart says they are testing the concept in Silicon Valley with a small group of August Home customers.