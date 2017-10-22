Top Halloween Styled Cocktails for Halloween In Orange County

Halloween is quickly approaching, and bars and restaurants around Orange County are celebrating with unique themed cocktails designed for the spookiest time of year. From eyeballs and brains to pumpkins and poisoned apples, these Halloween-style cocktails—filled with the purple, green and orange shades that this holiday is known for—are a seasonal treat you can enjoy this month.



Halloween Specialty Cocktail

Disneyland | California Adventure

Cove Bar

1313 South Disneyland Drive

Anaheim, CA 92802

Disneyland always celebrates Halloween with some special decorations and treats. But, this year the celebration has extended to the California Adventure theme park as well. Stop by the Cove Bar, set upstairs from Ariel's Grotto with a sweeping view of Paradise Pier and the bay in front of it, to try Disney's Halloween Specialty Cocktail. Despite its simple name and expensive price tag, sipping this fun purple drink is a great way to enjoy the Halloween season. The deep purple color comes from the blend of vodka and Chambord, a raspberry liqueur. Within the drink, lychee fruit is used to create a floating eyeball. It is also garnished with a glowing ice cube.



The Brains

Blind Pig Kitchen + Bar

31431 Santa Margarita Parkway

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

(949) 888-0072

Pop over to this speakeasy in Rancho Santa Margarita for a great selection of specialty craft cocktails. One in particular is likely to catch your attention this Halloween season though. Reminiscent of a classic Zombie, and made of various rums and fruit juices, this drink is called The Brains and it, too, is filled with rum and fruit flavors. In fact, three different rums are combined in this specialty cocktail, anise and passion fruit liqueurs, a house-made enriched spice syrup and grapefruit juice as well as orange and lime. Served in a decorative ceramic glass, this unique fruity drink is the perfect sip for the endless summer vibe of a Southern California autumn.



Pumpkin Martini

The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar

2647 Park Avenue

Tustin, CA 92782

(714) 258-7600

One icon that reigns supreme not just in the fall, but during Halloween time in particular, is the pumpkin. Stop by a pumpkin patch, spend an afternoon carving a fun design into the side of it and then stop by The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar's Tustin location to enjoy a delicious pumpkin-flavored martini. The themed cocktail has only a few ingredients, the main one being a serving of Tito's Handmade Vodka. The vodka is combined with a pumpkin puree, a house-made simple syrup and cinnamon before being topped with dry ice for a spooky, Halloween-esque touch. The restaurant has previously offered a slew of other flavored martinis, from pear, pomegranate and strawberry to lemon, mango and key lime.



Jack-O-Rita, Purple Haze and Poison Apple

The Copper Door

225 North Broadway

Santa Ana, CA 92701

(714) 696-1479

This below-ground bar in Downtown Santa Ana has a comfortable style, offering live music and fun events. This month, participate in their Big Carve, where guests are invited to purchase and carve pumpkins. Throughout the month, The Copper Door will be serving three different Halloween cocktails, each served in a mason jar with dry ice to create a foggy effect. The Jack-O-Rita, rimmed with tajin, features tequila, house-made jalapeno syrup and three juices: mango, orange and lime. Another, the Purple Haze, combines Smirnoff's lemon berry vodka and blue curacao with grenadine, house-made sweet and sour mix, cranberry juice and a rim of rainbow rock sugar. Finally, the Poison Apple contains—of course—Smirnoff's green apple vodka, an apple picker and house-made lemonade. The rim features a green rock sugar.



Voodoo Martini

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

4050 West Chapman Avenue

Orange, CA 92868

(714) 634-1227

Halloween time is known for scares, magic and voodoo. What better way to celebrate the season than with a Voodoo Martini from one of the best barbecue joints around? Pair your bay back ribs, barbecued chicken, beef brisket or tri tip with a cocktail to get in the spirit of Halloween. Skip over the Southern sangria, watermelon margaritas and gentleman's Old Fashioned in favor of Lucille's Voodoo Martini. Crafted out of Ketel One vodka and the raspberry-flavored liqueur Chambord, the drink is shaken with fresh blueberries, smoked jalapenos and lemon juice before being poured over ice.