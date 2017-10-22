Suspect Behind Bars After Allegedly Fondling Boy In Park’s Bathroom

PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) — An alleged sex predator is behind bars after he fondled a 7-year-old boy inside a bathroom in Pico Rivera park Sunday.

CBS2’s Cristy Fajardo reported from William A. Smith Park near Rosemead Boulevard and Mines Avenue.

Deputies said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. when the park was very crowded.

There were several ballgames going on. It is probably why, Fajardo reported, there was danger lurking in one of the public bathrooms.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Edwardo Ciarelli. Deputies said he was waiting, or hiding, in the bathroom. (His age has also been given as 39.)

They said the boy went into the bathroom as his parents waited outside.

Deputies said the boy immediately did the right thing — telling his father what happened.

The boy’s father, and others, grabbed the suspect and held him until deputies arrived.

“We thought it was just a fight between older guys,” said Alejandra Cruz, “but apparently security was escorting him over here. His shirt was torn off. I guess from the older people that caught him. They were beating him up. He deserved it.”

Deputies said the suspect did not have any kind of record for sexual misconduct.

Parents told Fajardo today’s incident is a reminder you can never be too careful.