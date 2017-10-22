Firefighters On High Alert Due To Anticipated Santa Ana Winds, High Temperatures

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — The anticipated Santa Ana winds coupled with the potential for record heat this week have firefighters on high alert Sunday.
Red-flag warnings remained in effect through Tuesday due to warm, dry, and gusty conditions, the National Weather Service said.
Meteorologist Amber Lee said temperatures were expected to stay in the triple digits for a portion of the week in parts of the Southland, and could break records.
Winds for Santa Clarita could reach 22 mph by Tuesday morning, and 13 mph for Santa Monica, Burbank, Long Beach, and Fullerton.
On Sunday, temperatures were expected to be in the high 80s for the beaches and high desert, 90s for Los Angeles, Orange County, valleys and the Inland Empire, and 60s for the mountains.
By Monday, temperatures are expected to increase throughout Southern California.
Lee reported that temperatures are expected to drop during the latter part of the work week.