Massive Recall Issued For Vegetable Products Distributed In U.S., Canada

SALINAS (CBSLA) — More than 120 minimally processed vegetable products made by Mann Packing are being recalled over concerns that they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the recall covers about 130 products that have been distributed in Canada and the United States.
According to the FDA, it is in “response to a single positive result found on one of our products during random sampling by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.”
The recalled products had “best if used by” dates from Oct. 11 to Oct. 20, listed on the front of the packaging. For a complete list of recalled products, click here.
The FDA says Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and/or fatal infections in kids, those who are frail or elderly, and others with weakened immune systems.
“Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women,” the FDA said in a news release.