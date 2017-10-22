Thousands Lace Up In O.C. In Fight Against Breast Cancer

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Folks are lacing up their sneakers for the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Costa Mesa.
The walk/run was expected to get underway at 8 a.m. Sunday at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts.
The event was being emceed by Stacey Butler, a reporter for CBS2/KCAL9.
Members of the event’s flagship sponsor – Kia Motors America, Inc. – were also in attendance at the walk, and participating.
CBS2/KCAL9 has served as the proud media sponsor of the event for years.