Get Your Halloween Costume On A Budget In Orange County

www.thecostumecastle.com 23811 El Toro RoadLake Forest, CA 92630(949) 588-9929 The Costume Castle is easily one of the most popular destinations for affordable costumes during Halloween. If you’re in search of that perfect Halloween costume, stop in here and look through a wide and varied selection of offerings. Housing everything from adult costumes to children’s costumes, applicable accessories, makeup and decor, Costume Castle is the preferred choice for Halloween needs. Costume Castle also offers specials and discounts. Find costumes ranging from Spiderman, lifeguards, witches, characters from The Justice League film, scary clowns, Star Wars characters, and many others! The store offers costumes for girls and boys, as well as women and men.



www.gasolinealleycostumes.com 3804 E. Chapman Ave., Suite DOrange, CA 92869(714) 639-6550 Gasoline Alley is a family owned and operated store with helpful staff, trendy Halloween looks and lower prices than most. If you prefer to rent out a costume for a short period of time only, Gasoline Alley offers rental services for its vast inventory of costumes. Gasoline Alley’s selection of vintage-inspired costumes and clothing count as being among the list of best sellers in the OC.



www.rentalbootique.com 2227 S. Bristol St.Santa Ana, CA 92704(714) 241- 0907 Located in Santa Ana, Rental Bootique offers a plethora of costumes you simply won't find anywhere else. A novelty in Orange County, Rental Bootique is a favorite among customers for its selection of handmade costumes carefully chosen and curated by the owner herself. At Rental Bootique, price points vary but are relatively affordable. Customers can rent costumes just in time for Halloween and also have their costumes tailor made and adjusted to suit their personal preferences.



www.houseofhumor.net 1215 Baker StCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 540-3455 For those looking to get a great costume at a good price, House Of Humor is a great place to visit. Here, you can not only buy costumes, but if you’re on a budget, you can rent ones as well. Pick from thousands of clean costumes at reasonable rates.



www.rentalbootique.com 2257 S. Ritchey St.Santa Ana, CA 92705(714) 241-0907 Rental Bootique in Santa Ana offers a huge selection of costumes to choose from. Want to dress up as a pirate? They offer plenty of costumes for both men and women. The costume shop is well known for their period piece costumes, which include pieces from the 20th century, the Renaissance, the times of cowboys and indians, as well as costumes from the Roman and Egyptian times!

While some of the past year’s best sellers include Spiderman, a witch, a vampire and a pirate, people are generally looking to find trendy costumes that won’t be too costly. This Halloween, you can trick or treat on a dime by shopping at these cost-saving Halloween costume locations in Orange County.