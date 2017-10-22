LA Galaxy End 2017 Season With 5-1 Loss At FC Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Roland Lamah scored twice, Mauro Diaz had a goal and two assists, and FC Dallas beat the 10-man Los Angeles Galaxy 5-1 on Sunday.

FC Dallas (11-10-13) needed at least a tie and some help to make the playoffs, but the San Jose Earthquakes’ win over Minnesota United eliminated the defending Supporter’s Shield winners.

Lamah tied it at 1 in the 37th minute and made it 3-1 in the 49th. He settled Carlos Gruezo’s shot inside the 6-yard box and sent an open shot into the back of the net for his first goal. After halftime, Lamah finished Diaz’s corner kick with a glancing header.

Diaz’s penalty kick goal in the 73rd capped the scoring against backup goalkeeper Brian Rowe.

Los Angeles (8-18-8) opened the scoring in the second minute on Michael Ciani’s header of Romain Alessandrini’s corner kick. Starting goalkeeper Clement Diop was given a straight red card in the 71st for taking down Kellyn Acosta on a breakaway.

