Best Places To Get Pumpkin Dishes In Orange County

Fall is here! In Orange County, the autumn colors of leaves turning brown are not readily apparent like other parts of the county. The beginning of October reminds us all that we need to make some Halloween decisions: figure out who and what we are dressing up as, what kind of costumes your children want, what kind of candy to stockpile, and where to pick out the perfect pumpkin. Pumpkin isn’t just for jack-o-lanterns and pumpkin pie any more. Pumpkin can be found in elaborate desserts, coffee drinks, pancakes, waffles, ice cream shakes, smoothies, doughnuts, breads, soups, and more. Here are a few places in the OC where you can get your pumpkin fix!

Sushi Roku

327 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 706-3622

Sushi Roku will feature two pumpkin dishes in October. Start with the Pumpkin Tempura Roll is made with pumpkin tempura, avocado, and spicy caper sauce. End your meal with Pumpkin Cheesecake topped with caramel berries, and candy pumpkin.

Ruby’s Diner

Participating locations in Orange County, CA

Ruby's Diner is offering three pumpkin menu items available now through November 26. Pumpkin Waffle is a delicious twist on Ruby's crispy, light malted waffle topped with powdered sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, whipped cream, and caramel (served every day until 11:30 a.m.) Pumpkin Hot Cakes are loaded with pumpkin and spice then griddled golden brown and sprinkled with cinnamon, nutmeg, powdered sugar, and served with whipped cream (served every day until 11:30 a.m.) Pumpkin Shake blends delicious pumpkin and spices and is topped with whipped cream and a candy corn.

Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern

Dana Marina Plaza

25001 Dana Point Harbor Drive

Dana Point, CA. 92629

(949) 388-8900

www.j-fat.com

Jimmy's Famous American Tavern, or JFAT for short, will be serving Pumpkin, Pecan & Cinnamon Streuselkuchen for the whole month of October. This German-style cake is topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.

Juice It Up!

Participating locations in Orange County, CA

Juice It Up! will feature the Pumpkin Pleaser smoothie and bowl. The smoothie is made with a blend of soy milk, non-fat frozen yogurt, fresh banana, and pumpkin spice pie mix. The bowl features a generous portion of the smoothie topped with organic pumpkin flax granola, graham cracker crumbs, whipped cream, cinnamon, and graham cracker sticks. This begins on October 9 and runs through December 31.

poqetDONUTS

17655 Harvard Ave.

Irvine, CA 92614

(949) 932-0800

poquetDONUTS is officially entering the Pumpkin Season with two menu items that will have you say, "OMG!" (Oh. My. Gourd.) Try the Pumpkin Spice Latte to warm you up on a cold day and pair it with a Pumpkin Spice Doughnut.

By Chelsea Madren