Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Orange County – October 23

This week is the last full week before Halloween so make sure to hit up local haunts before they’re gone. But this week, you can also celebrate Halloween with a dog-themed happy hour, on the sea in Dana Point or at the O.C. Zoo. There will also be a fall floral workshop sure to enhance the most decorative tables this autumn. If you’re looking for a less seasonal activity, paint for a cause, enjoy a special wine dinner or stop by SoCal Veg Fest.

Monday, October 23

Painting It Forward

Pinot’s Palette

2479 Park Avenue

Tustin, CA 92782

(714) 400-9016

www.pinotspalette.com

This paint and sip event is even more exciting than usual—it’s a fundraiser event! Sign up to create your very own Halloween painting with step-by-step instruction as you enjoy a variety of wines. Proceeds from the event will benefit local youth.

Tuesday, October 24

Winemaker’s Dinner with Bello Family Vineyards

Mr. G’s Bistro

305 Marine Avenue

Newport Beach, CA 92662

(949) 675-6193

www.mrgsbistro.com

Michael Bello of Bello Family Vineyards will be on-site Tuesday night to guide diners through a special chef tasting and guided wine pairing. The four-course meal will include an appetizer of Dungeness crab tian, ricotta cavatelli pasta, braised short rib cooked with the winery’s cabernet and dark chocolate pot de crème.

Wednesday, October 25

Fall Floral Workshop

Roger’s Gardens

2301 San Joaquin Hills Road

Corona del Mar, CA 92625

(949) 640-5800

www.rogersgardens.com

Led by a professional floral designer, this workshop will allow guests to experiment with their creativity as they create a bouquet for fall. Included in the entrance fee, you’ll get fresh-cut seasonal flowers, a vase and instruction.

Thursday, October 26

Yappy Howl-O-Ween

Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel

1 Ritz Carlton Drive

Dana Point, CA 92629

(949) 240-2000

www.ritzcarlton.com

Dress you pup up in a cute or creative costume and head to the Ritz-Carlton this week for a three-hour happy hour with treats for both dogs and their humans. A costume contest will award prizes for Best Individual, Best Dynamic Duo, Best Themed Group and Best in Show.

Friday, October 27

Spooky Seas

Ocean Institute

24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive

Dana Point, CA 92629

(949) 496-2274

www.ocean-institute.org

Take a haunted tour at the Ocean Institute in celebration of the upcoming holiday. Wander aboard the ship, Pilgrim, before continuing to the boathouse and, finally, to the mad scientist lab. Aside from ghost stories, guests will be treated to hot chocolate and educational activities.

Saturday, October 28

Halloween Zoo-tacular

Orange County Zoo

1 Irvine Park Road

Orange, CA 92869

(714) 973-6847

www.ocparks.com

Trick-or-treat at Irvine Park’s zoo and you won’t be the only one enjoying some tasty morsels. The animals will get on in the fun too, as they’re given treat-filled pumpkins throughout the day. There will also be a scavenger hunt and Halloween-themed arts & crafts.

Sunday, October 29

SoCal Vegfest

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(949) 660-7793

www.socalvegfest.org

Celebrate plant-based food at the third annual SoCal Vegfest, where visitors can enjoy food samples, cooking demonstrations, lectures, interactive booths, food vendors, musical entertainment and a children’s area.

