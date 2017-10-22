Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – October 23

Halloween is right around the corner, and we’ve rounded up some of the best ways to spend the week preparing for the big day. Get a scare at the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride, attend Underwood Family Farms Harvest Festival and more this week!

Monday, October 23



See “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in 4D

www.elcapitantheatre.com El Capitan Theatre6838 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(800) DISNEY6 Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” comes to life at the El Capitan Theatre, where they’ve been putting on a special showing of it for over two decades. The theatre is once again presenting the film with interactive, spine-tingling 4D sensory effects. Feel the wind, snow, and fog as the film plays in 3D before your eyes. The El Capitan offers an exclusive chance to see film props before and after the screening, and an option for a “Spooktacular Backstage Tour” will guide audience members through areas of the theatre rarely open to the public. All ages are encouraged to attend in costume, and advanced reservations are required for the tour.

Tuesday, October 24



The World Series: Dodgers vs. Houston Astros \

www.dodgers.com Dodger Stadium1000 Vin Scully Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012(866) 363-4377 Tonight is game one of the World Series! The Los Angeles Dodgers will go head to head against the ALCS winning Houston Astros for what will a terrific matchup. Tickets may be a bit steep, but with a stadium that fits 56,000 people, you may be able to score some relatively inexpensive tickets. If you can’t make it to the game, there are plenty of great sports bars in Los Angeles that will be playing the game. The Dodgers will also be playing game two of the World Series on Wednesday, October 25th. So, if you can’t make this game, try for tomorrow night!





Visit Underwood Family Farms Fall Harvest Festival

www.underwoodfamilyfarms.com Underwood Family Farms3370 Sunset Valley Rd.Moorpark, CA 93021 It’s the last week to make the trip up to Moorpark for a visit to Underwood Family Farms during their Fall Harvest Festival time. Frolic amongst acres and acres of pumpkins, fill your camera roll with adorable photos, and stock up on all kinds of fall decorations. The farm also carries many varieties of gourds, squash, and other delicious farm fresh fruits and veggies to take home. This Saturday and Sunday the farm is also hosting an All About Pumpkins day to cap off the month long festivities.

Wednesday, October 25



Visit Lucha VaVOOM’s Halloween Show

www.luchavavoom.com The Mayan1038 South Hill St.Los Angeles, CA 90015(213) 746-4674 Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque, and comedy collide with L.A.’s longest running, action-packed variety show Lucha VaVOOM. The Halloween-themed celebration features iconic Mexican-style lucha libre wrestling by high-flying acts, evil doctors, crazy chickens, and more. Flying vampires, mad zombies, and dancing dolls will also entertain audiences with their aerial/burlesque/dance moves. International electro-pop star Peaches makes a special appearance to perform her suggestive yet intelligent lyrics during the show that takes place both tonight and tomorrow.

Thursday, October 26



Get A Scare At L.A.’s Haunted Hayride

losangeleshauntedhayride.com Griffith Park4730 Crystal Springs Dr.Los Angeles, CA 90027(310) 993-8289 L.A.’s creepiest hayride returns to Griffith Park with even more ways to make your skin crawl. Wind your way through the Old Zoo and experience four scare zones filled with vicious clowns. Just when things can’t get any more terrifying, you’ll be forced to leave the comfort of your wagon mid-ride to escape through a corn maze. The experience includes Southern California’s only true dark maze, a chance to literally take candy from strangers, an old world “haunted village,” and a 20-foot living bonfire like you’ve never seen.

Friday, October 27



Day of the Dead Celebration

www.artsbrookfield.com FIGat7th735 S Figueroa St.Los Angeles, CA 90017 The Day of the Dead is next week, but start celebrating early at a fun and free event downtown. Tequila tastings, candy skull face painting, and fancy “Glamour Eyes” are all part of the festivities that run from 11:00am – 8:00pm. A cash margarita bar will be set up in the Courtyard so you can grab a drink and then dance to the music DJs will be spinning all day. Aside from the drinking, the event welcomes all ages to participate.

Saturday, October 28



5th Annual Zombie Crawl & Thriller Night Halloween Party

www.eventbrite.com 1212 Santa Monica1212 3rd Street PromenadeSanta Monica, CA 90401 The Santa Monica Pier welcomes droves of the living dead to the 5th annual Zombie Crawl. Thirsty zombies are invited to moan and groan their way through the city, hitting up bars and restaurants along the way for drink and food specials. Various locations are offering $4 drafts, $5 wells, and $6 shots to all wristband-wearing participants, and the party culminates at the Official Zombie After Party at the Westside’s largest Halloween party, 1212 Santa Monica. Makeup artists will be on hand to help you look your undead best, and Freebird Rides will offer free rides to the event via Uber.

Sunday, October 29



Visit Maliboooo Country Mart

www.malibucountrymart.com Malibu Country Mart3835 Cross Creek Rd.Malibu, CA, 90265 Malibu Country Mart transforms to Maliboooo Country Mart today with festive Halloween decor, and lots of festively fun family activities. Create your own spooky ghost-inspired rock, join in a Halloween painting or creative writing project, and fill your goodie bag with candy, tattoos, stickers, and more. There will also be a costume contest for both you and your furry friend, with winners in both categories walking away with a $100 gift certificate.

