Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – October 23

See “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in 4D
El Capitan Theatre
6838 Hollywood Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(800) DISNEY6
www.elcapitantheatre.com
Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” comes to life at the El Capitan Theatre, where they’ve been putting on a special showing of it for over two decades. The theatre is once again presenting the film with interactive, spine-tingling 4D sensory effects. Feel the wind, snow, and fog as the film plays in 3D before your eyes. The El Capitan offers an exclusive chance to see film props before and after the screening, and an option for a “Spooktacular Backstage Tour” will guide audience members through areas of the theatre rarely open to the public. All ages are encouraged to attend in costume, and advanced reservations are required for the tour.
The World Series: Dodgers vs. Houston Astros\
Dodger Stadium
1000 Vin Scully Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(866) 363-4377
www.dodgers.com
Tonight is game one of the World Series! The Los Angeles Dodgers will go head to head against the ALCS winning Houston Astros for what will a terrific matchup. Tickets may be a bit steep, but with a stadium that fits 56,000 people, you may be able to score some relatively inexpensive tickets. If you can’t make it to the game, there are plenty of great sports bars in Los Angeles that will be playing the game. The Dodgers will also be playing game two of the World Series on Wednesday, October 25th. So, if you can’t make this game, try for tomorrow night!
Visit Underwood Family Farms Fall Harvest Festival
Underwood Family Farms
3370 Sunset Valley Rd.
Moorpark, CA 93021
www.underwoodfamilyfarms.com
It’s the last week to make the trip up to Moorpark for a visit to Underwood Family Farms during their Fall Harvest Festival time. Frolic amongst acres and acres of pumpkins, fill your camera roll with adorable photos, and stock up on all kinds of fall decorations. The farm also carries many varieties of gourds, squash, and other delicious farm fresh fruits and veggies to take home. This Saturday and Sunday the farm is also hosting an All About Pumpkins day to cap off the month long festivities.
Visit Lucha VaVOOM’s Halloween Show
The Mayan
1038 South Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 746-4674
www.luchavavoom.com
Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque, and comedy collide with L.A.’s longest running, action-packed variety show Lucha VaVOOM. The Halloween-themed celebration features iconic Mexican-style lucha libre wrestling by high-flying acts, evil doctors, crazy chickens, and more. Flying vampires, mad zombies, and dancing dolls will also entertain audiences with their aerial/burlesque/dance moves. International electro-pop star Peaches makes a special appearance to perform her suggestive yet intelligent lyrics during the show that takes place both tonight and tomorrow.
Get A Scare At L.A.’s Haunted Hayride
Griffith Park
4730 Crystal Springs Dr.
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(310) 993-8289
losangeleshauntedhayride.com
L.A.’s creepiest hayride returns to Griffith Park with even more ways to make your skin crawl. Wind your way through the Old Zoo and experience four scare zones filled with vicious clowns. Just when things can’t get any more terrifying, you’ll be forced to leave the comfort of your wagon mid-ride to escape through a corn maze. The experience includes Southern California’s only true dark maze, a chance to literally take candy from strangers, an old world “haunted village,” and a 20-foot living bonfire like you’ve never seen.
Day of the Dead Celebration
FIGat7th
735 S Figueroa St.
Los Angeles, CA 90017
www.artsbrookfield.com
The Day of the Dead is next week, but start celebrating early at a fun and free event downtown. Tequila tastings, candy skull face painting, and fancy “Glamour Eyes” are all part of the festivities that run from 11:00am – 8:00pm. A cash margarita bar will be set up in the Courtyard so you can grab a drink and then dance to the music DJs will be spinning all day. Aside from the drinking, the event welcomes all ages to participate.
5th Annual Zombie Crawl & Thriller Night Halloween Party
1212 Santa Monica
1212 3rd Street Promenade
Santa Monica, CA 90401
www.eventbrite.com
The Santa Monica Pier welcomes droves of the living dead to the 5th annual Zombie Crawl. Thirsty zombies are invited to moan and groan their way through the city, hitting up bars and restaurants along the way for drink and food specials. Various locations are offering $4 drafts, $5 wells, and $6 shots to all wristband-wearing participants, and the party culminates at the Official Zombie After Party at the Westside’s largest Halloween party, 1212 Santa Monica. Makeup artists will be on hand to help you look your undead best, and Freebird Rides will offer free rides to the event via Uber.
Visit Maliboooo Country Mart
Malibu Country Mart
3835 Cross Creek Rd.
Malibu, CA, 90265
www.malibucountrymart.com
Malibu Country Mart transforms to Maliboooo Country Mart today with festive Halloween decor, and lots of festively fun family activities. Create your own spooky ghost-inspired rock, join in a Halloween painting or creative writing project, and fill your goodie bag with candy, tattoos, stickers, and more. There will also be a costume contest for both you and your furry friend, with winners in both categories walking away with a $100 gift certificate.