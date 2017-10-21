Where To Get Unique Soup In Los Angeles

While nighttime temperatures are getting chillier this month, soup’s on in Los Angeles. Chefs are preparing signature, classic and unique soup recipes that warm the soul, transport you to a different country or feed a cold. Soup is one of those dishes that acts as a full meal or is served to start the meal. From chicken soup to a French take on Vietnamese pho, these are the five best unique spots for soup in LA.

Brent’s Deli

19565 Parthenia St.

Northridge, CA 91324

(818) 886-5679

When you're fighting a cold or need some TLC, a hot bowl of chicken soup can be quite healing. The family-owned and run Brent's Deli in Northridge prepares pots and pots of house made chicken soup daily. You can order soup with matzo balls, kreplach (small dumplings filled with ground meat or mashed potatoes), noodles and mish mosh style which is a bowl of the works: broth with carrots, rice, noodles, chicken, one kreplach and one matzo ball. If you can't get to Northridge, Brent's does deliver.

The Factory Kitchen

1300 Factory Place

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 996-6000

The Factory Kitchen, located in the heart of the Arts District in DTLA, serves an Instagrammable-worthy bowl of minestrone prepared by Executive Chef Angelo Auriana. The traditional Italian trattoria uses seasonal and locally sourced organic ingredients including the medley of vegetables that are used in this classically thick soup. Chef Angelo accents the Italian classic soup with basil pesto. Named for the street it's located on,The Factory Kitchen is rooted in time-honored recipes and the warm hospitality of an Italian kitchen.

Cassia

1314 7th St.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 393-6699

One of Santa Monica's must-try soups is served at Cassia (owned by husband-wife partners Bryant & Kim Ng and Josh Loeb & Zoe Nathan). Known for it's French-Vietnamese cuisine, Cassia ladles out Vietnamese Pot Au Feu, to be shared or eaten solo. The soup is named as a reference to culinary influences during French Colonialism in Vietnam. It's a play on the traditional French dish because of its Vietnamese pho broth. Created with short rib, potatoes, cabbage, carrots, bone marrow and a scattering of fresh herbs, the healthy size bowl of soup is also served a grilled bread for dipping or to smear with bone marrow. A housemade Bird's Eye chile sauce and walnut mustard complements the bread, as well.

Le Petit Paris

418/420 South Spring St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 217 4445

What a perfect time of year to get swept off your feet by indulging in French cuisine. Le Petit Paris offers a consummate French brasserie experience in the heart of Downtown LA, located in the historic El Dorado building from 1913. Whether you are stopping in for lunch or dinner, a hot bowl of French onion soup will transport you to Paris. This hearty starter or meal-on-its-own is made with crostini and comte, a French cheese that comes from the Franche-Comte region of eastern France. Le Petit Paris' beautiful ambiance features exquisite crystal chandeliers, a grand staircase and gracious servers and hostesses.

Beauty & Essex

1615 Cahuenga Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 676-8880

Beauty & Essex and all of its 10,000 square feet of space is a dining experience not to be missed. For a unique take on tomato soup, Beauty & Essex's Founder/Chef Chris Santos' creates grilled cheese and tomato soup dumplings, perfect to order when sharing tapas or to accompany a cocktail. The combination of grilled cheese and tomato soup in one bite has a balanced yet flavorful taste.

By Sheryl Craig