Where To Get Great Soup In Orange County

Fall is in full swing. Unlike most regions, Orange County does not show the signs of fall with the orange, brown, and yellow colors of our native foliage. But, we do have some swings in the weather when our sunshine state skies turn gray, cold winds begin to blow, and raindrops dance as they hit the ground. Nothing warms the heart better than a hot bowl of soup. Here are some unique places where you can warm up and tempt your taste buds at the same time.

Goodies In The Pantry

1108 E. Katella Ave., Unit C4

Orange, CA 92867

(714) 615-4420

Goodies in the Pantry is a boutique butcher shop with an Eastern European background. Not only are they known for their butchery, you won't believe the fabulous soups that are made here. Goulash Soup is authentic with large chunks of beef, potatoes, carrots, and celery mingling in a rich, yet light broth of paprika and spices. Chicken Soup is a pristine broth of natural chicken flavor and herbaceous notes with chunks of chicken. Both soups are great choices for the fall season.

Tabu Shabu

333 E. 17th St.

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

(949) 642-2660

Tabu Shabu is a Japanese-style hot pot restaurant specializing in high quality free-range chicken, wagyu beef cuts, vegetarian fed proteins, and locally sourced vegetables. They also carry Colorado lamb, Mexican shrimp, Scottish salmon, and Hokkaido scallops. A wonderful combination to start with is the spicy miso soup base with Meyers farm grass-fed natural ribeye and wagyu kobe shortrib. If you have a big appetite, add in some chicken or veggie dumplings. All entrees come with the local veggie plate of napa cabbage, spinach, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, enoki mushrooms, baby bok choy, broccoli, tofu, and udon noodles.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Participating Orange County locations in Brea, Irvine, Orange, and Westminster

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is a cozy place reminiscent of a lodge in the mountains. It offers a peaceful and serene atmosphere, just like that "lazy dog" by the fireplace. With fall at hand, what better way to cozy up than with a hot bowl of soup. Their Scratch Kitchen has two wonderful soups to choose from. Tortilla Soup is a family recipe topped with cheddar cheese and hand-cut tortilla strips made in-house. Seasonal Housemade Tomato Soup is made with San Marzano tomatoes, roasted red peppers, cream, fresh basil, and housemade croutons.

Kaju Soft Tofu Restaurant

8895 Garden Grove Blvd.

Garden Grove, CA 92844

(714) 636-2849

Since 1994, Kaju Soft Tofu brings the flavors and comforts of Korean cuisine to Orange County. They were the first Korean restaurant in Garden Grove to offer a variety of soft tofu soups that include seafood, meats, mushrooms and more. Kaju offers 13 types of soups along with spicy options that range from savory white to triple spicy. The soup is served bubbling hot in a traditional stone crock with a variety of banchan (side dishes) and freshly steamed rice. The broth base is made fresh every morning, letting all the flavors meld together for hours before service begins. Their secret sauce of freshly minced ingredients, an old family recipe, is added for extraordinarily rich flavor.

Hokkaido Ramen Santouka

665 Paularino Ave.

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 434-1101

Located inside of the Mitsuwa Marketplace food court, Hokkaido Ramen Santouka has brought ramen to Orange County all the way from Asahikawa, Hokkaido, Japan. Hitoshi Hatanaka opened his first restaurant back in 1988 and now has a global empire of ramen shops. Shio Ramen is their specialty presenting a delicate yet complex white tonkotsu soup topped with chau siu, kamaboko, thinly sliced green onion, and their signature red pickled plum on top. Spicy Miso Ramen features three kinds of chili peppers added to a secret recipe miso sauce.