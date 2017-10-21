Fake Pipe Bomb Planted In Front Of Planned Parenthood In Whittier Spurs Bomb Squad Response

WHITTIER (CBSLA) — Authorities say a fake pipe bomb planted in front of a Planned Parenthood in Whittier prompted the bomb squad to report to the scene.
The incident in the 7600 block of Greenleaf Avenue unfolded just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
It was then that authorities say police responded to a call of a suspicious package.
Upon arrival, authorities evacuated the building and cleared the area.
The package was described as a pipe with visible wires, police said.
Authorities said the package was deemed a bomb hoax.
Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Arson/Explosives Detail of the Special Enforcement Bureau at (323) 881-7500.