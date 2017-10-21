Fake Pipe Bomb Planted In Front Of Planned Parenthood In Whittier Spurs Bomb Squad Response

WHITTIER (CBSLA) — Authorities say a fake pipe bomb planted in front of a Planned Parenthood in Whittier prompted the bomb squad to report to the scene.

The incident in the 7600 block of Greenleaf Avenue unfolded just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

It was then that authorities say police responded to a call of a suspicious package.

Upon arrival, authorities evacuated the building and cleared the area.

The package was described as a pipe with visible wires, police said.

Authorities said the package was deemed a bomb hoax.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Arson/Explosives Detail of the Special Enforcement Bureau at (323) 881-7500.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch