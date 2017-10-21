Pinon Hills Mother, 30, Held For Killing Her Toddler Son

PINON HILLS (CBSLA) — Sheriff’s in San Bernardino announced the arrest of a 30-year-old woman for killing her 2 1/2-year-old son.
Authorities said Crystal Green killed her son on Friday.
Medical personnel responded to her residence — the 10300 block of Wintergreen Road — on Friday around 4:15 p.m. following a report of a drowning. Authorities rushed the boy to Desert Valley Hospital but he was declared dead.
ER doctors determined the boy had not drowned and was suffering from numerous injuries.
Sheriff’s Homicide and Crimes Against Children Investigators responded. Following their investigation, including an interview with the mother, investigators placed Green under arrest for murder.
Children and Family Services went to her residence and took custody of her three other children.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Homicide Detail, Detective Kevin McCurdy at (909) 387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).