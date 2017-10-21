Fire Guts Party Supply Store In Orange Overnight

ORANGE (CBSLA) — Firefighters overnight stayed busy, battling two blazes in the city of Orange.
The first fire was reported just before 2 a.m. Saturday.
It was then that investigators say a passerby in a vehicle reported seeing flames through the window of a party supply store.
Firefighters arrived on scene in the 900 block of N. Batavia Street, and worked to put out the blaze.
Soon after arriving on scene, two of the firefighters were injured, and taken to the hospital.
A short distance away, firefighters noticed flames at a restaurant, and other crews were called to the scene.
The cause of the fires remain unknown.
Damage assessments were not immediately available.