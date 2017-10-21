Big Stars Shine At The Hollywood Bowl’s ‘We Can Survive’ Concert To Benefit Breast Cancer

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The big stars came to the Hollywood Bowl Saturday for the annual “We Can Survive” concert to raise money and awareness about breast cancer.

You could tell this was a very special show for both the musicians and the fans, both on stage and in the crowd, people were sharing stories of their personal connections to breast cancer.

KCAL9’s Laurie Perez reported from the concert.

Khalid kicked things off as some of music’s hottest stars lit up the Bowl. Country music’s Sam Hunt kept the sold-out crowd dancing.

They came for good musi and a good cause. The “We Can Survive” concert supports breast cancer awareness and care.

Sandra Poffenbarger was thinking of so many, too many, friends affected by the disease.

“I’m getting a little teary-eyed because one of my closest friends and students just recently got diagnosed with breast cancer and she is actually getting her breast removed at the end of the year,” Poffenberger said.

Khalid and Hunt soon gave way to other big stars including Kesha, Lorde, Sam Smith, Alessia Cara, Harry Styles. Macklemore and Pink.

Fans watched videos from survivors who encouraged them to learn more about breast cancer. Macklemore was embracing both the music and the message. And it was personal.

“It’s great just to watch people’s energy on stage and the moves they have,” Macklemore said.

His grandmother was diagnosed with breast cancer when he was just a young child. She was treated and is alive today.

“My motivation is the cause. My grandmother is a breast cancer survivor– soit is near and dear to my heart and it’s just an amazing opportunity to raise awareness and money and come together as a community and rally.”

Organizers say $2 of every ticket sold will benefit the Young Survivor’s Coalition, a group that offers resources, connections and outreach for young women diagnosed with breast cancer.

Macklemore told Perez he wasn’t sure if his grandmother knew about tonight’s concert and his participation in it — but hwas going to tell her and was certain she would be proud.