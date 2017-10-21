Best Halloween Events For Adults In Los Angeles

West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval
West Hollywood
Santa Monica Blvd. (between La Cienega Blvd & Doheny Dr.)
(323) 848-6503
www.weho.org
Date: October 31, 2017
Billed as the biggest Halloween street party in the world, this annual West Hollywood event has to be experienced to be believed. Even better, it’s free to the public. If you enjoy people watching, the Carnaval is the place to be with hundreds of thousands of revelers decked out in a fantastic variety of extravagant costumes. Instead of trick-or-treating, attendees can stop for dancing and drinking at one of the many bars and restaurants along the route adding to the evening’s festive atmosphere.
Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights
Universal Studios Hollywood
100 Universal City Plaza
Universal City, CA 91608
(800) 864-8377
universalstudioshollywood.com
Dates: Select dates now through November 4, 2017
Once again, Universal Studios has been transformed into the ultimate Halloween playground, with an assortment of terrifying mazes and other scream-worthy attractions that you won’t want to miss. Whether you’re a fan of old school creepy classics like The Shining and A Nightmare on Elm Street or you prefer more contemporary fright flicks like Sinister and The Purge, this year’s Halloween Horror Nights is sure to be an awesome celebration of silver screen horror.
Escape: Psycho Circus
NOS Events Center
689 S. E St.
San Bernadino, CA 92408
www.escapehalloween.com
Dates: October 27-28, 2017
This fully-immersive Halloween weekend experience is guaranteed to provide more thrills and chills than a screening of It. Spread across four ghoulishly named stages, the lineup of EDM heavyweights including Zedd, R3hab, Afrojack, and Tiësto is sure to have attendees screaming. But what makes this fright fest truly special is The Asylum, a 32,000 square foot scare zone complete with 30 distinct environments, 120 interactive performers, plus movie-quality set design and special effects.
Queen Mary Dark Harbor
Queen Mary
1126 Queens Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90802
(877) 342-0738
www.queenmary.com
Dates: Now through November 1, 2017
Don’t believe that the Queen Mary is haunted? Think again. Experience several spooky mazes and come face-to-face with scary monsters as Dark Harbor descends on this Long Beach landmark. If you need a stiff drink after all the mayhem, you can down some shots in the Meat Locker with temperatures of seven degrees. Just make sure you can stomach all the dead bodies the chef has lying round.
Six Flags Fright Fest
Six Flags Magic Mountain
26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy
Valencia, CA 91355
(661) 255-4100
www.sixflags.com
Date: Select dates now through October 31, 2017
Six Flags Magic Mountain offers plenty of screams year round but Fright Fest definitely takes things to a whole other level. Throughout October the park undergoes a terrifying transformation offering a variety of scare zones, mazes, and Halloween themed parties. Even the rides reach new scary heights as Fright Fest attendees have the opportunity to ride coasters like Colossus and Full Throttle in the dark.
The W Hollywood Rooftop Halloween Masquerade
W Hollywood Hotel
6250 Hollywood Blvd.
Hollywood, CA 90028
(323) 472-0743
whollywoodhalloween.com
Date: October 31, 2017
You know that Halloween party with the sad punch bowl and “Monster Mash” being played on an endless loop. Well, this isn’t that. Instead, enjoy 3 DJs, spooky surroundings, access to bottle service and poolside cabanas, plus an amazing view at this incredible Hollywood party. Just remember to dress to impress.
NoHo MonsterBash
Federal Bar
5303 Lankershim Blvd.
North Hollywood, CA 90731
818-980-2555
www.nohomonsterbash.com
Date: October 28, 2017
Costumes aren’t simply encouraged, they’re required at this always-popular North Hollywood Halloween party, which happens to be the largest in the Valley. A costume contest, DJ, and live burlesque performances courtesy of Fire n Ice Entertainment are sure to make this ‘80s themed bash one to remember.
Warner Bros. Studio Tour: Horror Made Here
Warner Bros. Studios
3400 W. Riverside Dr.
Burbank, CA 91505
(877) 492-8687
www.wbstudiotour.com
Dates: October 19-21, 26-28, 2017
The Warner Bros. Studios Tour is a must-visit Los Angeles attraction but the seasonal Horror Made Here version of the tour is an extra special treat. This horror-lovers dream (or perhaps nightmare?) features costumes and props from films such as Annabelle and The Conjuring plus opportunities to wander through the sets of Pretty Little Liars and Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? You’ll even get a chance to check out where It lives for an unforgettable haunted house experience.
John Carpenter
Hollywood Palladium
6215 Sunset Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 962-7600
www.ticketmaster.com
Date: October 31, 2017
John Carpenter is rightfully celebrated as one of the greatest horror movie directors, but his title as one of the greatest horror movie composers often gets overlooked. Thankfully you’ll have an opportunity to celebrate his musical achievements when he performs at the Palladium Halloween night. Expect spine-tingling compositions from Carpenter classics like “The Fog,” “They Live,” and, of course, “Halloween.”
Los Angeles Haunted Hayride
The Old Zoo at Griffith Park
4730 Crystal Springs Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90027
losangeleshauntedhayride.com
Dates: Select dates now through October 31, 2017
The Haunted Hayride is back and scarier than ever. Southern California’s only true dark maze, a trick or treat experience in a suburban hellscape, and a terrifying ride to a creepy corn maze are among the many attractions at this year’s event, which features a clown theme. There’s an even a screening of the horror classic Friday the 13th on Friday the 13th which is sure to be extra special and extra scary.
Halloweenie
The Belasco Theater
1050 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90015
www.gmcla.org
Dates: October 27, 2017
Celebrating it’s 12th year, this benefit for the GMCLA is bound to be an outrageous time. One of the largest gay Halloween parties in the country, Halloweenie features DJs, multiple bars, and a killer dance floor. If you don’t want the party to stop, be sure to check out Mayhem, Halloweenie’s exclusive after-party, which will take place nearby at the Mayan.