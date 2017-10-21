Best Halloween Events For Adults In Los Angeles

Unlike Trix, Halloween ain’t for just kids. Want to party like a rock star, a hot nurse or perhaps Pennywise? Enjoy getting non-stop frights in a scary maze or on a haunted ship? There are plenty of opportunities for an adult to partake in the Halloween season.



West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval

West Hollywood

Santa Monica Blvd. (between La Cienega Blvd & Doheny Dr.)

(323) 848-6503

www.weho.org

Date: October 31, 2017 West HollywoodSanta Monica Blvd. (between La Cienega Blvd & Doheny Dr.)(323) 848-6503Date: October 31, 2017 Billed as the biggest Halloween street party in the world, this annual West Hollywood event has to be experienced to be believed. Even better, it’s free to the public. If you enjoy people watching, the Carnaval is the place to be with hundreds of thousands of revelers decked out in a fantastic variety of extravagant costumes. Instead of trick-or-treating, attendees can stop for dancing and drinking at one of the many bars and restaurants along the route adding to the evening’s festive atmosphere.



Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Studios Hollywood

100 Universal City Plaza

Universal City, CA 91608

(800) 864-8377

universalstudioshollywood.com

Dates: Select dates now through November 4, 2017 Universal Studios Hollywood100 Universal City PlazaUniversal City, CA 91608(800) 864-8377Dates: Select dates now through November 4, 2017 Once again, Universal Studios has been transformed into the ultimate Halloween playground, with an assortment of terrifying mazes and other scream-worthy attractions that you won’t want to miss. Whether you’re a fan of old school creepy classics like The Shining and A Nightmare on Elm Street or you prefer more contemporary fright flicks like Sinister and The Purge, this year’s Halloween Horror Nights is sure to be an awesome celebration of silver screen horror.



Escape: Psycho Circus

NOS Events Center

689 S. E St.

San Bernadino, CA 92408

www.escapehalloween.com

Dates: October 27-28, 2017 NOS Events Center689 S. E St.San Bernadino, CA 92408Dates: October 27-28, 2017 This fully-immersive Halloween weekend experience is guaranteed to provide more thrills and chills than a screening of It. Spread across four ghoulishly named stages, the lineup of EDM heavyweights including Zedd, R3hab, Afrojack, and Tiësto is sure to have attendees screaming. But what makes this fright fest truly special is The Asylum, a 32,000 square foot scare zone complete with 30 distinct environments, 120 interactive performers, plus movie-quality set design and special effects.



Queen Mary Dark Harbor

Queen Mary

1126 Queens Hwy

Long Beach, CA 90802

(877) 342-0738

www.queenmary.com

Dates: Now through November 1, 2017 Queen Mary1126 Queens HwyLong Beach, CA 90802(877) 342-0738Dates: Now through November 1, 2017 Don’t believe that the Queen Mary is haunted? Think again. Experience several spooky mazes and come face-to-face with scary monsters as Dark Harbor descends on this Long Beach landmark. If you need a stiff drink after all the mayhem, you can down some shots in the Meat Locker with temperatures of seven degrees. Just make sure you can stomach all the dead bodies the chef has lying round.



Six Flags Fright Fest

Six Flags Magic Mountain

26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy

Valencia, CA 91355

(661) 255-4100

www.sixflags.com

Date: Select dates now through October 31, 2017 Six Flags Magic Mountain26101 Magic Mountain PkwyValencia, CA 91355(661) 255-4100Date: Select dates now through October 31, 2017 Six Flags Magic Mountain offers plenty of screams year round but Fright Fest definitely takes things to a whole other level. Throughout October the park undergoes a terrifying transformation offering a variety of scare zones, mazes, and Halloween themed parties. Even the rides reach new scary heights as Fright Fest attendees have the opportunity to ride coasters like Colossus and Full Throttle in the dark.



The W Hollywood Rooftop Halloween Masquerade

W Hollywood Hotel

6250 Hollywood Blvd.

Hollywood, CA 90028

(323) 472-0743

whollywoodhalloween.com

Date: October 31, 2017 W Hollywood Hotel6250 Hollywood Blvd.Hollywood, CA 90028(323) 472-0743Date: October 31, 2017 You know that Halloween party with the sad punch bowl and “Monster Mash” being played on an endless loop. Well, this isn’t that. Instead, enjoy 3 DJs, spooky surroundings, access to bottle service and poolside cabanas, plus an amazing view at this incredible Hollywood party. Just remember to dress to impress.



NoHo MonsterBash

Federal Bar

5303 Lankershim Blvd.

North Hollywood, CA 90731

818-980-2555

www.nohomonsterbash.com

Date: October 28, 2017 Federal Bar5303 Lankershim Blvd.North Hollywood, CA 90731818-980-2555Date: October 28, 2017 Costumes aren’t simply encouraged, they’re required at this always-popular North Hollywood Halloween party, which happens to be the largest in the Valley. A costume contest, DJ, and live burlesque performances courtesy of Fire n Ice Entertainment are sure to make this ‘80s themed bash one to remember.



Warner Bros. Studio Tour: Horror Made Here

Warner Bros. Studios

3400 W. Riverside Dr.

Burbank, CA 91505

(877) 492-8687

www.wbstudiotour.com

Dates: October 19-21, 26-28, 2017 Warner Bros. Studios3400 W. Riverside Dr.Burbank, CA 91505(877) 492-8687Dates: October 19-21, 26-28, 2017 The Warner Bros. Studios Tour is a must-visit Los Angeles attraction but the seasonal Horror Made Here version of the tour is an extra special treat. This horror-lovers dream (or perhaps nightmare?) features costumes and props from films such as Annabelle and The Conjuring plus opportunities to wander through the sets of Pretty Little Liars and Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? You’ll even get a chance to check out where It lives for an unforgettable haunted house experience.



John Carpenter

Hollywood Palladium

6215 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 962-7600

www.ticketmaster.com

Date: October 31, 2017 Hollywood Palladium6215 Sunset Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 962-7600Date: October 31, 2017 John Carpenter is rightfully celebrated as one of the greatest horror movie directors, but his title as one of the greatest horror movie composers often gets overlooked. Thankfully you’ll have an opportunity to celebrate his musical achievements when he performs at the Palladium Halloween night. Expect spine-tingling compositions from Carpenter classics like “The Fog,” “They Live,” and, of course, “Halloween.”



Los Angeles Haunted Hayride

The Old Zoo at Griffith Park

4730 Crystal Springs Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

losangeleshauntedhayride.com

Dates: Select dates now through October 31, 2017 The Old Zoo at Griffith Park4730 Crystal Springs Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90027Dates: Select dates now through October 31, 2017 The Haunted Hayride is back and scarier than ever. Southern California’s only true dark maze, a trick or treat experience in a suburban hellscape, and a terrifying ride to a creepy corn maze are among the many attractions at this year’s event, which features a clown theme. There’s an even a screening of the horror classic Friday the 13th on Friday the 13th which is sure to be extra special and extra scary.



Halloweenie

The Belasco Theater

1050 S. Hill St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

www.gmcla.org

Dates: October 27, 2017 The Belasco Theater1050 S. Hill St.Los Angeles, CA 90015Dates: October 27, 2017 Celebrating it’s 12th year, this benefit for the GMCLA is bound to be an outrageous time. One of the largest gay Halloween parties in the country, Halloweenie features DJs, multiple bars, and a killer dance floor. If you don’t want the party to stop, be sure to check out Mayhem, Halloweenie’s exclusive after-party, which will take place nearby at the Mayan.

Article by Dave Klein.