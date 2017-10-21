3 Taken To Trauma Centers After Being Ejected In Rollover Crash On 5 Freeway

PACOIMA (CBSLA) — Authorities said three people were ejected when their SUV overturned following a collision with a sedan on the 5 Freeway.
The three people were taken to trauma centers.
The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on the southbound 5 near the Osborne Street onramp, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The age, genders and conditions of the injured was not available. There was also no word on any injuries sustained by anyone in the sedan, Humphrey said.
The LAPD and CHP are on scene investigating.