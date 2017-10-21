3 Taken To Trauma Centers After Being Ejected In Rollover Crash On 5 Freeway

Clippers Totally Eclipse Suns, 130-88 The Clippers took control early in the second half of their home opener and never looked back.

Houston, You've Got A Problem! You Beat The Yankees But Now You Gotta Face The DodgersAfter sweeping the Astros in three games at Yankees Stadium, New York scored just three runs and had 20 hits in the four games at Houston, striking out 48 times.