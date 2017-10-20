Man Beaten During Sun Valley Home Invasion

SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) — Authorities are looking for two robbery suspects who broke into a Sun Valley home and assaulted a resident overnight Thursday.
The home invasion occurred sometime before 12:45 a.m. Friday in the 11200 block of Elkwood Street.
According to Los Angeles police, two Hispanic men broke into the home through a window, struck a man on the head and demanded cash. When the victim claimed to have none, the suspects fled without taking any money or property.
The victim did not require hospitalization, police said.
No suspect descriptions were released. It was unclear how many people were in the home at the time of the attack.