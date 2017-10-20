LA, Team See Major Changes Since Dodgers’ Last World Series Appearance In 1988

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The world has seen a seismic shift since the Dodgers last made it to the World Series in 1988.

It’s been 29 long years. Congrats @Dodgers, thanks for giving our city a long awaited trip to the #WorldSeries -we’ve been ready. #thisteam pic.twitter.com/pHCSFDRGx2 — Chief Charlie Beck (@LAPDChiefBeck) October 20, 2017

The Dodgers secured their spot in the World Series Thursday night after crushing the Chicago Cubs 11-1 to win the National League pennant. The World Series start Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, either against the Houston Astros or the New York Yankees.

The Dodgers have not made it to the World Series since 1988, an era of cheap gas and interesting fashion choices, as Mayor Eric Garcetti pointed out.

Last time we went to World Series, gas was 91¢, the Dow was at 2126, movies were $3.50, and people were dressed like this. #thisteam EG pic.twitter.com/ueQzqpSm1V — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) October 20, 2017

For the record, just this week, the Dow hit 23,000, gas averaged at $2.46 a gallon, and movie tickets average nearly $9 for 2D films — the only type that were available back in 1988.

Since 1988, manager Tommy Lasorda has retired, but continues to bleed Dodger blue. He was spotted in the stands at Wrigley Field as the 2017 team celebrated their Game 5 win.

When the Dodgers meet with the winner of the Astros-Yankees ALCS matchup, they will be without one major team element that the 1988 team had – announcer Vin Scully. Scully retired last year after 67 years at the mic, but he still had his team on his mind Thursday night.

However, Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Gatto has a solution.

Twitter Petition: We who retweet this hereby ask the @Dodgers: to get Vin Scully out of retirement to call the World Series. (Please RT) — Mike Gatto (@mikegatto) October 20, 2017

Of course, back in 1988, there was public transportation, but no social media. Metro elevated the two with a sassy video of a Dodger Stadium-bound bus being swept, and reminding fans to take Metro to the World Series.

And naturally, fans were happy to see the U.S. Bank Tower in downtown Los Angeles sporting Dodger blue overnight.