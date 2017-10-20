Judge Tosses Out $417M Talcum Trial Jury Award

LA Chargers Week 7 Injury Report: Chargers Hope To Have Allen, Gordon For BroncosLooking to make it three straight wins, the Chargers will host the division rival Denver Broncos (3-2) this Sunday in Carson, California. With a win in that game, the Bolts could pull to within only two games back of front-running Kansas City (5-2). As of Friday, the game has been labeled a pick'em.