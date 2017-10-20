Judge Tosses Out $417M Talcum Trial Jury Award

The judge on Friday granted the company a new trial, saying there were errors in the previous case that ended with the award two months ago.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.

Eva Echeverria, who used the powder for decades, alleged that the company failed to adequately warn consumers about talcum powder’s potential cancer risks.

Although Echeverria has died, her attorney, Mark Robinson Jr., says he’ll appeal the reversal.

New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson denies its product is carcinogenic and says it’s pleased with the decision.

The company is facing hundreds of similar lawsuits. On Tuesday, a Missouri appellate court threw out a $72 million award.

