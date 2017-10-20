Some Dodgers Fans Rooting For NY-LA World Series

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Some Dodgers fans are looking for an epic East Coast-West Coast matchup.

“It’s New York. It’s LA. There’s going to be loads of trash talking,” said one fan.

“I would love to see the Yankees and the Dodgers go,” said Dodgers fan Jill Reehl.

The Dodgers will make their first World Series appearance since 1988. It’s been 36 years since the last Dodgers-Yankees World Series. You might remember “Fernando Mania?” The Dodgers won it in 6. Fans on both sides are hungry for that rematch.

“It’s exciting. It’s going to be a really good time. East versus West. Two of the best cities,” said Yankees fan Harry Demos.

Dodgers fans are still basking in the glow of victory.

“We went to the game. We went to see the Cubbies and the Dodgers play. It was amazing,” said Reehl.

Fans are also feeling Vin Scully nostalgia. A petition is circulating online hoping to get Scully back to call some of the games. Last night his daughter Cat tweeted out a picture, saying her dad is fired up about the team making the World Series and is considering going to at least one game. Dodgers officials say right now there are no plans for Scully to be back in the broadcast booth for the World Series.

Fans are just looking forward to a good matchup.

“I’m looking for a good World Series,” said a fan. “I’d like to see the Brooklyn Dodgers play the New York Yankees for sure — but with Houston’s plight, Houston maybe could use a World Series.”