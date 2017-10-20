Rebounds For Hurricane Relief: Clippers’ Jordan Gets In On Harvey Aid Effort

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan is jumping into the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

Jordan — a Houston native who played his college basketball at Texas A&M — said in an Instagram post Friday that he will “be donating $100 per rebound to Help Rebuild my hometown of Houston from the destruction of Hurricane Harvey.”

Jordan noted that he collected 24 rebounds in the Clippers opening night win against the Lakers Thursday night.

“24 REBOUNDS=$2,400.”

The 29-year-old averaged 13.8 rebounds per game last season.

Jordan is the latest athlete to take part in hurricane relief efforts. Houston Texans defensive tackle J.J. Watt’s fundraising effort raised an astounding $37 million for Harvey victims.

