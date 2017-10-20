21 Must-Visit Happy Hours In Los Angeles (Fall & Winter 2017)

Its 5’oclock somewhere! That special time of the afternoon where if you are lucky enough to sneak out of work early, you are welcomed to a multitude of great happy hours around town. Offering discounted options from drinks, appetizers, pitchers and main courses, there is no shortage of places to ring in another great evening.



www.tallulasrestaurant.com 118 Entrada DrSanta Monica, CA 90402(310) 526-0027 Held every Monday-Friday from 4-6 p.m. only in the bar, lounge, and patio, Tallula’s offers a happy hour not to be missed. Some signature items from their menu include: nachos “sencillo”, like “rollo de ojo” steak tostadas and a variety of tacos on housemade Masienda organic corn tortillas. Get the Tallula’s Margarita for just $8 a glass or $30 per pitcher with the option to make it spicy or with mezcal. Or, choose beers for $4 to $6 and wines by the glass from $8 to $10.



www.cafegratitude.com 419 N Canon Dr.Beverly Hills, CA 90210(424) 389-1850 Enjoy happy hour at Gratitude Beverly Hills week days from 3-6 p.m. inside or on their beautiful outdoor patio. Experience a wide selection of wines, beer, and specialty cocktails and pair them with healthy but indulgent small bites such as Mediterranean tapas, nacho fries, or an inspired summer cheese plate.



www.kettleblackla.com 3705 W Sunset BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90026(323) 641-3705 Located in Silver Lake, this rustic Italian outpost features both indoor and outdoor seating serving dinner items that include pastas, pizzas, gelato and much more. They are offering a daily happy hour from 5-7 p.m. which includes a Slice & A Sip (slice with a Peroni or glass of red or white wine for $8) and the Pizza & Pop (whole margherita pizza with a Peroni or glass of red or white wine) along with a glass of Frosé special.



www.tsubakila.com 1356 Allison AveLos Angeles, CA(213) 900-4900 Showcasing seasonal small plates, specialties and drinks, happy hour here is served from Tuesday to Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Their menu includes special dishes including the Japanese Dodger dog, baby corn tempura and tonkatsu sando, as well as one, and half, cup of sakes.



herringboneeats.com 1755 Ocean Ave.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 971-4460 Herringbone, located inside The Seychelle in Santa Monica, features ocean to table flavors sitting amongst live trees, lush greenery and a number of nautical themed pieces and artwork. Top Chef alum Brian Malarkey’s serves up daily oyster hour specials from 4-7 p.m., with $1 west coast oysters and nibbles like Baja stone crab and braised mussels. House white/red wines are available as well as specialty cocktails.



www.cafebirdiela.com 5631 N Figueroa St.Los Angeles, CA 90042(323) 739-6928 Available at the bar from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m from Monday thru Friday, the happy happy hour menu here features a selection of small plates and drink specials, including their market lettuce salad, anchovy toast, and fan favorite, moroccan-spiced fried chicken. Drink specials include a negroni spagliato, French 75, or aperol spritz or select beers and wine.



www.lepetitparisla.com 418 S Spring St.Los Angeles, CA 90013(213) 217-4445 Set in downtown L.A.’s 1913 El Dorado building, French brasserie Le Petit Paris boasts unique architecture and a grand staircase leading to a romantic room. The bi-level Parisian brasserie with a patio offers a happy hour Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with $1 oysters, bottomless rosé for $18 and a selection of small plates for guests to share.



www.blacksmithsla.com 117 Winston St Suite 101Los Angeles, CA 90013(213) 628-3847 Serving elevated American cuisine, their happy hour is from 5-7 p.m. on weekdays. Enjoy a selection of bar bites like deviled eggs, sliders and cheese fritters, as well as cocktails and wines at special prices.



www.accomplicebar.com 3811 Grand View BlvdLos Angeles, CA(773) 983-1359 accomplice, a neighborhood cocktail joint offers a progressive beverage program spearheaded by GM/beverage director Gaby Mlynarczyk. Take advantage of their happy hour from Monday to Friday from 5-7 p.m. with gimlets and old fashioneds, $4 draft beers, 50% off wines along with $3 veggie egg rolls and $5 General Tso cauliflower.



www.laureltavern.com 1220 Hermosa AveHermosa Beach, CA 90254(818) 506-0777 Laurel Tavern recently launched a new line of weekly specials including their Monday night all-night happy hour with $5 chicken sliders, duck nachos or Louisiana hot wings and $5 beers. Other happy hour specials include the $5 margaritas and $3 fish tacos every Tuesday, $7 old fashioned’s and $1 wings on Wednesdays and more.



www.figsantamonica.com 101 Wilshire BlvdSanta Monica, CA(310) 576-7777 Take advantage of the restaurant’s FIG at FIVE, better known as their happy hour where locals and guests can enjoy dishes such as steamed manila clams, fresh bucatini pasta, half of cocktails, Eric’s Stash and all wine except the reserve list.



www.brackshoptavern.com 525 W 7th StLos Angeles, CA(213) 232-8657 Brack Shop Tavern’s happy hour runs all day on Monday & Tuesday and 3-7pm Wednesday-Sunday. With a new upstairs game room with ping pong, darts, Pac-Man and more, menu highlights include: old fashioned drinks for $8 (normally $12), a shot & a pint (16 oz coors + shot of tequila or whiskey) for $8, and falafel sliders for $7 (normally $10).



www.brokenspanish.com 1050 S Flower St.Los Angeles, CA 90015(213) 749-1460 At Broken Spanish, chef Ray Garcia shares a distinct culinary perspective on his hometown, Los Angeles, with cuisine that is expressed in bold yet refined flavors. At Hora Especial (Monday – Friday) from 5:30-7pm at the bar and patio corral only, offerings include: rabbit albondigas ($8), fried chicken necks with chile de Arbol ($6), gougères enchiladas ($5), and lentil and cheese tostadas ($6), with a choice of refreshing cocktails, wine, and copitas of tequila/mezcal.



hinokiandthebird.com 10 W Century DrLos Angeles, CA(310) 552-1200 On Tuesday through Friday 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Hinoki & The Bird’s ‘Early Bird’ happy hour menu features their Okonomiyaki burger, alongside a choice of draft beer or house red or white wine for $20.



www.bacarigdl.com The Americana at Brand757 Americana WayGlendale, CA 91210(818) 696-1460 Bacari GDL is a wine and craft cocktail bar and eatery offering a wide selection of libations and cicchetti (small snacks or side dishes) from house made wood-fired pizzas, authentic pastas and more. With a happy hour offered from 2:30-6:30 p.m. daily and a late-night happy hour offered from Sunday to Thursday from 10-11 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m., enjoy wines, well drinks and specialty cocktails ($7-$10), a selection of $8 tapas plates and $10 wood-fired pizzas.



www.mapleblockmeat.com 3973 Sepulveda Blvd.Culver City, CA 90230(310) 313-6328 Located in Culver City, the restaurant has a familial casual atmosphere, seasonal menus, and a bar featuring craft beers, interesting wines and handmade sodas. Happy hour is offered from Monday thru Thursday from 5-7 p.m., and includes a menu of snacks from BBQ spiced popcorn to Maple Block wings to a selection of beers, cocktails and wine.



www.whisperloungela.com The Grove189 The Grove BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 931-0202 Located at LA’s famed The Grove, Whisper Restaurant & Lounge offers a bustling daily happy hour on Monday to Sunday from 4-7pm. The contemporary American eatery showcases a seasonal menu along with well cocktails, martinis, discounted wines and draft beer. The menu features favorites like the whisper classic burger, jidori chicken wings and elote. On Wednesday and Fridays, the restaurant has a live jazz trio beginning at 6:30 p.m.



www.thomaskeller.com 235 N Canon DrBeverly Hills, CA(310) 271-9910 The Beverly Hills restaurant that serves high-end sandwiches and French desserts has a special happy hour at their second floor bar. At Bouchon Bistro, happy hour is offered Monday to Friday from 4-7 p.m and includes items like $2 oysters and other Chef Keller classic dishes such as salmon tartare and petite hot dogs. Drink highlights include $4 draft beers, $8 glasses of wine and $9 cocktails. ​​



www.redbird.la 114 E 2nd StLos Angeles, CA(213) 788-1191



www.odysandpenelope.com 127 S LA Brea AveLos Angeles, CA(323) 935-2977 Odys + Penelope features happy hour Monday-Friday from 6-7 p.m. and Sunday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Along with great prices on some of their top signature items as well as wines by the glass, the menu also features their new burger for $10. Happy hour is available at the bar and communal table.



luchinipizzeria.com 1607 Cahuenga Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 593-7771 Luchini Pizzeria and Bar is the new fast casual concept combining a by-the-slice pizzeria with sleek design, comfortable seating, and a full bar. Happy hour is offered from 5-8 p.m. everyday featuring specialty cocktails, wine and beers (all $5-$8) and can be paired with one of 13 types of pizzas or other menu items.