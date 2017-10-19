Several Suspicious Tree Fires Break Out In North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Firefighters Thursday morning extinguished a series of tree fires that erupted in a North Hollywood neighborhood.

As many as five fires broke out in the area of Irvine Avenue and Califa Street, near Oxnard Street, sometime before 6 a.m., according to Los Angeles police. The fires spread to at least three cars before Los Angeles Fire Department crews knocked down the flames.

There were no reported injuries.

Security video obtained from a neighbor appeared to show a person setting one of those fires. LAPD arson investigators were on scene.

