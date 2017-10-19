Teen With Seizure History Goes Missing In Windsor Hills

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A teen boy with a history of seizures has been missing since walking away from a Junior Blind campus Wednesday afternoon in the View Park−Windsor Hills community.
Richard Burgos, 17, was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Junior Blind of America campus at 5300 Angeles Vista.
Burgos had been hospitalized earlier Wednesday after suffering multiple seizures, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports. He was released from the hospital and taken to Junior Blind. At some point, he left the campus and was last seen walking east on Angeles Vista.
Burgos requires medication at least twice a day, the sheriff’s department said.
He is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-9 and 225 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts and a white t-shirt.
If you have information as to his whereabouts, call 310-482-6022 or 800-222-TIPS.