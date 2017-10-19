Sacramento Kings Rookie Says He Prefers Wendy’s Over In-N-Out

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A rookie with the Sacramento Kings has dared to put forth a controversial – some would even say distressing – opinion: “In-N-Out is not good.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine, De’Aaron Fox made his opinion – not his burger – plain.

“All I gotta say, you can tell everybody that lives in the state of California this: In-N-Out is not good,” De’Aaron Fox told the magazine. “Their burgers are overrated. They’re OK.”

In-N-Out, which started as a mom-and-pop drive-thru stand in Baldwin Park, has a cult following around the world. The burger chain’s pop-ups sell out within hours in countries like England and Singapore, and a late-night stop is often an indulgence for everyone from internationally-known chefs like Anthony Bourdain to celebrities leaving awards shows.

Fox says he’s often told he hasn’t tried every iteration from the chain’s infamous secret menu, but he stands firm on his opinion.

“I’ve tried it all. It’s just not good,” he told the magazine.

So what does the NBA rookie prefer? He says Chick-fil-A is too good to be considered fast food, so in Los Angeles, he prefers Fatburger over In-N-Out, and Wendy’s as his favorite overall fast food.

Some of his fans commended him for coming forward with his unpopular view, while others were understandably flummoxed.

Born and raised in Sacramento, and I couldn’t agree more! I’d rather eat Carl’s Jr. then In n Out. Respect ✌🏼. — Nico Molina (@nico_molina2) October 16, 2017

SO TRUE!!! In N’ Out is good, but not as good as people make it seem. Good, not great. — Steven Leeper (@The_Grim_Leeper) October 16, 2017

In n Out is average. Meat is over cooked and you need to eat the fries within five seconds or they turn to hay. — Michael Ingram (@mikaritaville) October 17, 2017

How dare you. — James Kuhl (@JamesIsGoingIn) October 17, 2017