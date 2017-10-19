Police: Man Brandishing Knife Barricaded In Sylmar Home With Young Children

SYLMAR (CBSLA) – A SWAT standoff was taking place at a Sylmar home Thursday involving a man armed with a knife who was possibly holding children hostage.
According to Los Angeles police, officers responded to the home in the 14000 block of Nurmi Street at 10:48 a.m. on a report of a man brandishing a knife in the presence of children.
SWAT was called to the scene. Two young children, ages 3 and 7, were believed to be inside, along with their mother. The suspect was their father, police said.
The man may have placed the knife to his own throat at one point, police said.
Negotiators were attempting to talk to the suspect. The standoff was still going as of 1 p.m.
