WATCH LIVE: Police Chase Stolen Truck Suspect Around Whittier, Long Beach

BUENA PARK  (CBSLA)  — Police chased a stolen truck suspect in and around Whittier Thursday afternoon.

There was one occupant in the vehicle, authorities said.

Stu Mundel followed the chase in Sky9.

The suspect often drove on the wrong side of the road. He also ran several red lights. He crossed several medians and went on the sidewalk at least twice.

Mundel said he was driving recklessly throughout most of the pursuit.

“This guy is desperate to get away and deputies are desperate to get him into custody,” Mundel report.

The suspect was also allegedly armed.

The chase went through Wittier, Buena Park, Lakewood and Long Beach.

On Lakewood Boulevard in Long Beach, the driver started driving  slowly with his door open.

A dozen Sheriff’s Deputy vehicles followed. Deputies got out with guns drawn.

The suspect got out of the truck with his hands up and surrendered to authorities.

 

