Best Things To Do This Weekend In Orange County – October 20

(credit: Jason Siu)
It’s time to start finalizing plans for the next few days. From immersive haunted experiences to concerts with world-class performers, there’s no reason to go aimless this weekend.
Friday, October 20
(credit: Maggic C./yelp)


Vampirates At Pirates Dinner Theatre
Pirate’s Dinner Adventure
7600 Beach Blvd.
Buena Park, CA  90620
(714) 690-1497
piratesdinneradventure.com

The Pirates dinner theatre show in Buena Park changes courses during the Halloween season. Captain Sebastian Black helms a ship full of Vampire pirates in a performance that is just as entertaining as the original, just much more festive considering the time of year. Complete with all the theatrics and drama, spectators get an up close and personal seat as the pirates do battle. In addition to the show, guests are treated to hand passed appetizers before the show and a proper dinner during the performance. Costumes for the guests are encouraged for these shows.

Saturday, October 21
the 17th door jason siu1 Best Things To Do This Weekend In Orange County October 20

(Credit: Jason Siu)


The 17th Door Haunted House
1851 W Orangethorpe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92833
(714) 441-9080
www.the17thdoor.com

While there are many haunt experiences happening all over the Southland, none of them require you to sign a waiver. The 17th Door is a unique sensory experience that follows the plight of Paula, a tormented soul that has committed a heinous crime and must now serve her time in Perpetuum Penitentiary. For those brave enough to enter, the 17th Door subjects visitors to extreme temperature, claustrophobic elements, foul odors, loud noises, and the kind of shock that isn’t encouraged for those that aren’t physically fit to withstand it. This goes well beyond costume make up and creative lighting. The 17th Door is so serious that a safe word has to be implemented to ensure the safety of the guests. If you are looking for a real thrill, this is it. 
 

shutterstock 144730621 Best Things To Do This Weekend In Orange County October 20

(credit: Oksana Shufrych/shutterstock)


Corona Del Mar Farmer’s Market
3201 Pacific Coast Hwy
Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
www.localharvest.org

The quaint coastal community of Corona Del Mar makes for the perfect place to host a Farmer’s Market. Local vendors provide an excellent alternative to supermarket shopping with a fine selection of fresh produce, flowers, and even fresh fish. Local bakers are on hand with plenty of oven fresh items and items ranging from organic honey to premium olive oil are all available for purchase. Outside of some great grocery shopping, prepared food is also a perk of the farmer’s market and usually way too tempting to pass up. Making for a great reason to get out for an early morning walk, the Corona Del Mar farmer’s market is perfect for a casual weekend.

Sunday, October 22
(credit: Gwen S./Yelp)


Regina Spektor: A Special Solo Performance
House of Blues
Anaheim GardenWalk
400 W. Disney Way
Anaheim, CA  92802
(714) 778-2583
www.houseofblues.com

One of the most revered singer-songwriters of her generation, Regina Spektor is a Grammy-nominated performer that typically commands festival-sized stages. This weekend, she will perform a rare, intimate show on the stage at the House of Blues Anaheim. Running through her extensive catalog of work all by herself, Spektor will be solo for this engagement enhancing the intimate environment. As a multi-instrumentalist and a powerhouse songstress, this is a unique way to experience such a phenomenal talent. This ticket is guaranteed to come with goosebumps.
 

silverado days Best Things To Do This Weekend In Orange County October 20

(credit: Silverado Days)


Visit Silverado Days
7225 El Dorado Dr.
Buena Park, CA 90620
www.silveradodays.com

Now celebrating its 61st gathering, the community of Buena Park and North Orange County collectively welcome another installment of Silverado Days. The fall tradition is a fundraiser spearheaded by the Lions Club and spans three days at Peak Park. The quintessential neighborhood fair, Silverado Days offers a host of family fun ranging from carnival rides to midway games, to crafts, food, and live entertainment. Grab some cotton candy, hit the Ferris Wheel, and help local charities this weekend with Silverado Sam and thousands of attendees on the greens at Peak Park.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.
