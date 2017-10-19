Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles – October 20

Every corner of the Southland is active with something cool happening this weekend. From elite level motorcycle riders to craft breweries to local artists, there are some major talents on display over the next few days.

Friday, October 20



Odd Nights At the Autry

4700 Western Heritage Way

Griffith Park, Los Angeles, CA 90027

www.theoddmarket.com 4700 Western Heritage WayGriffith Park, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Certainly one of the most picturesque places to do a little shopping, this weekend’s Odd Market at The Autry Museum is one of the city’s most unique independent bazaars. Hosting more than 100 different vendors, guests will be able to cruise the grounds of the Autry until well after sunset. From handcrafts to art, the collection of purveyors showcases some of the area’s best artisans. In addition to the vendor village, select portions of the museum will be open to guests as an added bonus.

Saturday, October 21



Attend The Burbank Beer Festival

Downtown Burbank

San Fernando Blvd. & Olive Ave.

Burbank, CA 91502

www.burbankbeerfestival.com Downtown BurbankSan Fernando Blvd. & Olive Ave.Burbank, CA 91502 Transforming downtown Burbank into a craft beer oasis, the third annual Burbank Beer Festival will feature some 85 different beers on tap and two sessions of unlimited tastings. Separated into three different beer gardens within the same footprint, the street faire portion of the event will ensure a healthy roster of vendors to peruse in between sips of suds. Naturally, there will be live entertainment with bands and DJs keeping the soundtrack lively. The shops and cafes in the area will also participate in the festivities to keep visitors well fed and entertained.

Sunday, October 22



Long Beach Zombie Fest

Rainbow Lagoon Park

400 Shoreline Village Dr.

Long Beach, CA 90802

www.longbeachzombiefest.com Rainbow Lagoon Park400 Shoreline Village Dr.Long Beach, CA 90802 For the entire weekend, Rainbow Lagoon in Long Beach will be populated by thousands of zombies. With activities ranging from a Thriller choreography workshop to a Zombie apocalypse scavenger hunt, the theme of the gathering flirts with the macabre, but the invitation extends to all ages. Offering perks like zombie make up sessions and live music from tribute bands to acts like Oingo Boingo, The Cramps, and The Smashing Pumpkins, there is no detail left unattended in celebrating the spirit of the season. The parade of the undead has become a highly anticipated event in Long Beach and this weekend is your chance to see why.





Torrance Antique Street Faire

Downtown Torrance

1317 Sartori Ave.

Torrance, CA 90501

(310) 328-6107

torranceantiquefaire.com Downtown Torrance1317 Sartori Ave.Torrance, CA 90501(310) 328-6107 Nestled in one of the most charming corners of the South Bay, the Torrance Antique Faire is a treasure hunt that happens once a month in Old Town. Surrounded by the sections shops, restaurants, watering holes, and the famous Torrance Bakery, vendors display their collection of vintage furniture, jewelry, house wares, and collectibles. For those that love to hunt, there is digging a plenty as dozens of vendors flock to the faire. Whether you are passionate about finding a rarity or just looking to enjoy your Sunday, Old Town Torrance is a romance slice of SoCal.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.