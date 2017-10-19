LA Trade Group Warns Amazon Of ‘Hostile’ California Law In Headquarters Hunt

PACOIMA (CBSLA) — “Don’t go west, Amazon.”
That’s essentially the message being issued by a San Fernando Valley-based trade association that is warning the e-commerce giant against selecting California as the location for its new North American headquarters.
A full-page ad placed by the California Business and Industrial Alliance (CABIA) in USA Today features a postcard that says “Greetings From California,” with a “Sorry We’re Closed” sign hanging from the top of the logo.
The ad’s headline reads “Dear Amazon: Our Weather Is Nice. Our Business Climate Is Not” and urges Amazon to help reform California’s labor laws if the company decides to locate its headquarters in the state.
Citing what CABIA says is a “hostile job creation climate”, the ad specifically cites the Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA), known as the “sue your boss” law.
“Large employers like Amazon should approach a California relocation with eyes wide open,” said CABIA founder Tom Manzo. “While we’d welcome the company’s help in reforming harmful laws such as PAGA, we also don’t want them to become the latest victim of California’s hostile legal climate.”
According to CABIA, PAGA PAGA encourages frivolous lawsuits which target not only large corporations but also nonprofits and labor unions.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed last month the city is among those bidding on the project.
Amazon said it will hire up to 50,000 new full-time employees at the second location over the next 15 years who would have an average pay of more than $100,000 a year.
