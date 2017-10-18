Sewage Spill Closes Ocean Off Newport Beach’s Balboa Pier

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – No swimming or surfing will be allowed near the Balboa Pier in Newport Beach following a sewage spill Wednesday.

A 300-gallon leak in a sewer pumping tank below the pier caused the closure, the Orange County Health Care Agency reported. The Balboa Pier is located on the Balboa Peninsula.

The ocean about 1,000 feet north and 1,000 feet south of the Balboa Pier is closed to water contact for a minimum of three days, OCHCA said.

More information can be found by calling 714-433-6400.

(Orange County Health Care Agency)

