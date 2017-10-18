Modern Malibu Castle Listed For $85M

MALIBU (CBSLA) — The priciest property in Malibu is back on the market for an eye-popping $85 million.

Two properties were combined to create the modern estate on Malibu Crest Drive and put back on the market for $85 million, up from $80 million from earlier this year.

The so-called “New Castle” listing – so named for its location atop a former Scottish-style castle – features a main house with five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, and a guest house with two bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.

The property also features a 75-foot infinity pool, a two-story waterfall, a custom teak wine and cigar room with 440 bottles of Napa wine, and incredible views of the ocean.

