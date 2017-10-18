After More Than 40 Valley Break-Ins, ‘Ghost’ Burglar Still Eluding Detectives

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – Investigators have released newly-obtained surveillance photos of a burglar with the moniker “Ghost,” responsible for dozens of commercial break-ins in the San Fernando Valley dating back to July.
Los Angeles police report that Ghost has broken into 43 businesses since mid-July. The latest break-in occurred on Oct. 4 at Franklin Hardware, located in the 21900 block of Ventura Boulevard
in Woodland Hills. The burglary forced nearly $1,000 in repairs.
All the break-ins have occurred at businesses along Ventura or Topanga Canyon boulevards, and as far north as Sherman Way.
Police say the suspect is cautious, hiding when he sees the headlights of passing cars, and sometimes remaining hidden for up to half-an-hour before proceeding with a break-in.
Over several weeks, police have conducted stakeouts, used undercover officers, decoy cars and detained burglar parolees, all to no avail.
The suspect is believed to be an Asian man in his twenties.
“Until this week, we had no idea what the Ghost looked like, other than he was hooded and gloved,” LAPD Lt. Paul Weber said in a news release.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should call LAPD at 818-756-5844, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.