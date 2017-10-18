Woman Attacked During Fairfax Home Invasion

Filed Under: Fairfax

FAIRFAX DISTRICT (CBSLA) – Investigators are searching for at least two men who attacked a woman after forcing their way into her Fairfax District home Tuesday night.

At around 9:30 p.m., two to three men broke into a home in the 500 block of North Fuller Avenue while a woman was alone inside.

Los Angeles police report that the suspects pushed the woman to the floor and held her there while they ransacked the home.

The men fled with cash and jewelry. The woman was not hurt, police said.

No weapons were seen and there were no suspect descriptions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch