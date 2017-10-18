Caught On Video: Burglar Keeps Going After Breaking Leg In 2-Story Fall

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A burglar in downtown Los Angeles was caught on video, limping through a store after breaking his leg in a two-story fall, before going on to steal a hat.

Security cameras captured a burglar dropping down two stories at Victor Perez’s downtown store, then hopping on his good leg through the building.

With a broken leg, he made his way through the building and past the security desk, which is the only way out.

A security guard said that the man also had broken some teeth and was carrying them in his hand.

The burglar got away with a $32 hat.

