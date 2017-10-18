California Officially Becomes First State To Ban Sales From Puppy Mills

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — California has become the first state to ban the sale of animals from puppy mills.
Gov. Jerry Brown announced that he has signed a law requiring pet stores to work with animal shelters or rescue operations if they want to sell dogs, cats or rabbits. It still allows private breeders to sell animals directly.
Starting in 2019, stores would face $500 fines for each animal sold that isn’t from a shelter or rescue group.
Thirty-six cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, already have similar bans on mass breeding operations.
Supporters said the state measure, AB485, ensures better treatment of animals.
The pet store industry said it removes important consumer protections.
Brown did not comment on his decision.
