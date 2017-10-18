Brush Fire Jumps Into Recycling Yard In Perris

PERRIS (CBSLA) – A one-acre vegetation fire spread to a recycling yard in the Riverside County town of Perris Wednesday, sending plumes of smoke hundreds of feet into the air
The wildland fire in the 300 block of Ellis Avenue, near the Perris Valley Airport, broke out at 11:18 a.m., according to CAL Fire. The blaze then spread into the storage area of a recycling yard.
At 12:18 p.m. the forward progress of the fire was stopped. Crews with CAL Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department were expected to remain on scene for about six hours.
There was no word on a cause.