Teen Shot By Owner After Forcing His Way Into Hesperia Home

HESPERIA (CBSLA) – A homeowner shot and wounded an 18-year-old man during a break-in Monday night in Hesperia, authorities say.
At about 9:39 p.m., the suspect, identified as Andres Sanchez, tried to force his way through the front door of a home in the 7200 block of Kern Avenue while the residents – including four children — were asleep inside, according to Hesperia police.
The man who owns home called 911, armed himself with a gun and confronted Sanchez as he entered, police said. He then fired several rounds on Sanchez, hitting him in the upper body.
Sanchez was airlifted to Loma Linda Medical Center in critical condition. The homeowner was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The gun was recovered at the scene.
Authorities are unsure why Sanchez was attempting to break into the house. It’s unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other prior to the incident.