Rams QB Jared Goff Starts Fundraiser For NorCal Fire Victims

Filed Under: Jared Goff, Northern California wildfires

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rams quarterback Jared Goff is doing his part to help those impacted by the Bay Area wildfires.

Goff – a NorCal native from Marin County – has launched a GoFundMe effort to raise money for victims of the fires in Sonoma, Napa, and Santa Rosa counties.

According to the page, all funds raised will “go directly to the victims of the fires and help them get back on their feet.”

A statement from Goff reads in part: “Like many others from the area, I know many families that have been seriously affected by this [tragedy] by losing loved ones or entire homes. I wanted to start this fund to try and help some of those families and people in need at this time.”

It wasn’t clear whether Goff would be personally donating to the effort.

Click here for more info.

