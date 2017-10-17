Google Doodle Remembers Tejano Superstar Selena

Filed Under: Google Doodle, Selena, Selena Quintanilla

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Late Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla got the Google Doodle treatment Tuesday to mark the anniversary of her first album.

The self-titled “Selena” was released on Oct. 17, 1989. Selena went on to become the first female and youngest Tejano artist to win a Grammy for best Mexican/American album.

The Google Doodle goes into an animated video following her start singing at her family’s restaurant, forming the “Selena y Los Dinos band with her older siblings, touring with her family in a bus they called “Big Bertha” to her last major concert, during which she performed in her iconic purple jumpsuit.

Selena was just 23 years old when she was shot to death in 1995 by the president of her fan club, stunning her fans and the music industry.

