Fontana Police Kill Charging Mountain Lion

FONTANA (AP) — Fontana police have killed a mountain lion they say charged officers.

The police Animal Services Unit was searching for a cougar that had killed animals at two homes and Monday morning they got a call from someone who said a mountain lion was in the backyard.

Authorities say the area has several parks and schools nearby.

Police say they saw the mountain lion near the rear of a home and shot it when the animal charged.

The foothill area east of Los Angeles is no stranger to mountain lions. Two years ago, a cougar or cougars mauled or carried off several pet dogs.

It’s unclear whether the animal killed Monday was one that had killed dogs.

