Blaze Engulfs Popular Northridge Irish Bar

NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) – A greater-alarm blaze cause significant damage to an Irish pub in Northridge overnight Monday.
The fire broke out at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery located at 19626 Nordhoff St. Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived to find heavy flames coming through the roof of the 100-foot by 100-foot single-story building.
It took 29 minutes for about 80 firefighters to get control of the fire. There were no reported injuries, the fire department said.
The bar closes at midnight, so it’s unclear who may have been inside at the time. The cause is under investigation. A financial estimate of the damage was not confirmed.
There was no word on whether the restaurant would reopen Tuesday.