1 Bicyclist Dead, 1 Wounded In Shooting Near Boyle Heights Metro Tracks

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – One man was killed and a second was wounded when a gunman opened fire on them while they were biking near the Metro Gold Line tracks in Boyle Heights early Tuesday morning.
At around 1:30 a.m. the two men were biking in the area of East 3rd and South Indiana streets – near the Indiana Gold Line station — when a suspect on foot shot them, a Los Angeles police detective told CBS2.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Los Angeles County firefighters rushed the second victim to a hospital, where he is expected to survive. Their names were not released.
The shooting may have been gang-related, police said. The surviving victim was not cooperating with investigators.
There were no major delays to Gold Line service.