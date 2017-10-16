MeToo Campaign Goes Global

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A twitter campaign uniting victims of sexual harassment has gone global. Posts with #MeToo” have shed a much-needed light on a dark subject!
A local mom is sharing her story after years of silence.
Cyndi Otteson never imagined her platform of empowering women would center around being a victim of sexual assault when she was just 12 years old.
“Two boys cornered me and took turns groping me and laughing about it,” Otteson recalled.
She’s one of countless women now opening up about sexual abuse through a new social media campaign. Using the hashtag “me too,” Women from around the globe are sharing their stories in hopes of showing the magnitude of this problem.
“We’re tired of the complicity, we’re tired of the current culture and it really only takes one person to break out and be brave,” Otteson said.
The “MeToo campaign comes after several women have come forward accusing Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault.
Otteson, who’s a mother of two, says she’s speaking out to let other victims know they’re not alone and that this type of culture must change.
“I think often at night what can I do to ensure that my son isn’t going to be a Harvey Weinstein. What can I do to ensure that my daughter isn’t going to be victimized.”