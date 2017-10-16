Larry Flynt Offers $10M For Dirt On President Trump

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Publisher Larry Flynt is offering $10 million in cash to anyone with dirt on President Trump.
Flynt, best known as the publisher of Hustler magazine, took out a full-page ad in the Washington Post’s Sunday edition for information that could lead to the president’s impeachment and removal from the White House.
“Impeachment would be a messy, contentious affair, but the alternative – three more years of destabilizing dysfunction – is worse,” the ad said.
Flynt has previously offered $1 million rewards for information about politicians. In 2012, he offered the reward for then-Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney’s tax returns. In 1998 and 2007, he did the same thing – which he said led to the resignations of Republicans Bob Livingston, who was in line to be speaker of the House, and Senator David Vitter, who resigned in the wake of a prostitution scandal.
The ad promises all calls and tips will be kept strictly confidential.
